InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 7,627,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,767. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. InVitae has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

