Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.04-1.12 for the period. Invitation Homes also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.27 to $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.59.

INVH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 312,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,361. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

