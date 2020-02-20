Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

