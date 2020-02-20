Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Up 5%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 152,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

