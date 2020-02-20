iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.32

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 9542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

