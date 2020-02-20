iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.32

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 9542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
About iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
