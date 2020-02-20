iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.55, 1,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit