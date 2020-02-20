iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.55, 1,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.