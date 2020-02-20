iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 11,280.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,929,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,682. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $101.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.