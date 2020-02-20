iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $108.90. 2,452,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $108.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

