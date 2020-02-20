iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $192.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

