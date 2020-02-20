IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IsoRay an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ ISR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,300. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

