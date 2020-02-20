ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 15,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ITT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in ITT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

