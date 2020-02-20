J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,055,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

