JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Sells A$169,156.00 in Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) insider Gregory (Greg) Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.29 ($29.99), for a total value of A$169,156.00 ($119,968.79).

Shares of JB Hi-Fi stock opened at A$39.62 ($28.10) on Thursday. JB Hi-Fi Limited has a one year low of A$21.24 ($15.06) and a one year high of A$46.09 ($32.69). The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$40.53 and its 200-day moving average is A$36.15.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Interim dividend of $0.91. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

