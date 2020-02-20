Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZLIOY stock remained flat at $$8.96 during trading on Wednesday.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

