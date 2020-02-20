Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ZLIOY stock remained flat at $$8.96 during trading on Wednesday.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.