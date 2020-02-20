Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,423 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $92,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

