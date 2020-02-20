Jennison Associates LLC Has $87.71 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $87,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

