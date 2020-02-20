Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,429,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485,108 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $75,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 3,253,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

