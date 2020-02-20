Jennison Associates LLC Sells 60,201 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $80,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.41. 2,206,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,096. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.55. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,841 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

