Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 160,215 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 1.44% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $204,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.38. 1,503,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

