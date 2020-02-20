Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,723. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.