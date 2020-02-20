Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $673,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $752,322 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 642,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

