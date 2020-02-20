Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,652. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.