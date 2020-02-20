Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,759,260 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,759,260 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Oracle worth $337,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 6,114,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,745. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.