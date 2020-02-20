Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,342,000 after buying an additional 78,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,388,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,205,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of KR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

