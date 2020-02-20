Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 6.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of PepsiCo worth $655,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

