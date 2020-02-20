Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Down 5.9%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, 162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jiangsu Expressway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.36.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

