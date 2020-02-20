JMP Securities Boosts Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $900.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $875.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.25.
Shares of NYSE Y opened at $839.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $809.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.16. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $847.95.
About Alleghany
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.