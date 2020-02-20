JMP Securities Boosts Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $900.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $875.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.25.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $839.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $809.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.16. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

