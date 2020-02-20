John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,016. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

