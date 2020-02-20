John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.65

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 77939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.