Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

