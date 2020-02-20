Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.26

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JPGI traded up GBX 9.54 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 368 ($4.84). The stock had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341. The company has a market capitalization of $509.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 365 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.
Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
