Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.26

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JPGI traded up GBX 9.54 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 368 ($4.84). The stock had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341. The company has a market capitalization of $509.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 365 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Get Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.