Justin Spencer Sells 13,729 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 13,729 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $331,967.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,802.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.20. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $35.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

