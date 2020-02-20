Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 9th

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Dividend History for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit