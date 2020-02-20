Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 9th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

