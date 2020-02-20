KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

KAR Auction Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. KAR Auction Services has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KAR Auction Services to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

KAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,584. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

