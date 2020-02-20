KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 113,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,584. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

