KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.80-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

KBR stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. KBR has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

