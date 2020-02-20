Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.04

Feb 20th, 2020

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 273316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRNY. Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

