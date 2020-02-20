Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, 409,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 323,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

In related news, CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $46,152.00. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 120,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $362,538.00. Insiders purchased 3,980,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,380 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

