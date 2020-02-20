Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.57.

KXS traded down C$2.81 on Thursday, reaching C$107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,755. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$109.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

