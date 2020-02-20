Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 700,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,764,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 2,274,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,399,936. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.