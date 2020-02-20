Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 0.2%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58, 1,368,431 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,399,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 229.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,774,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

