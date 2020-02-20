Kirsten O. Wolberg Sells 7,877 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DOCU stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,119,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Docusign by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,881,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit