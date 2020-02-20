Kirsten O. Wolberg Sells 7,877 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DOCU stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,119,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Docusign by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,881,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

