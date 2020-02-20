Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Knowles stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 648,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,332. Knowles has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 53,728 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Knowles by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

