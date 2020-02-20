Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) Insider David Turvey Buys 470,811 Shares of Stock

Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) insider David Turvey acquired 470,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,307.04 ($19,366.69).

KFE stock remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 467,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,383. Kogi Iron Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of $39.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.05.

Get Kogi Iron alerts:

Kogi Iron Company Profile

Kogi Iron Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and produces mineral properties in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company primarily explores for iron ore deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Agbaja iron ore project located on the Agbaja plateau in Kogi State. The company was formerly known as Energio Limited and changed its name to Kogi Iron Limited in November 2012.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kogi Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogi Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.