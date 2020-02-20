Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) Insider David Turvey Buys 470,811 Shares of Stock

Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) insider David Turvey acquired 470,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,307.04 ($19,366.69).
KFE stock remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 467,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,383. Kogi Iron Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of $39.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.05.
Kogi Iron Company Profile
