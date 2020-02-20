Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.52.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 3,399,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $58,412,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,646 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.