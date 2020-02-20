KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.68), 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of KRM22 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get KRM22 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.22.

In related news, insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 19,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,058.73 ($13,231.69).

About KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.