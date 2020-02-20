KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.68), 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of KRM22 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.22.
About KRM22 (LON:KRM)
KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
