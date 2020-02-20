Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €72.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €72.90 ($84.77) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.09 ($81.50).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN opened at €68.20 ($79.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. Krones has a one year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a one year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.57.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.