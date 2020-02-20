Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.33. 1,192,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,312. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.