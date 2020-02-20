Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 403,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Legg Mason by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 157,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

