Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.80. 50,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

